Following their relegation from Serie A, Sassuolo is preparing to lose some of their best players, and Juventus is interested in signing Armand Laurienté.

The French attacker is one of the finest players for the Neroverdi, but he is expected to leave before next season starts.

Juve has followed Domenico Berardi for several seasons, but it now seems more likely that they will opt for the younger Laurienté.

The 25-year-old is being monitored by most of the top clubs in Serie A, and Sassuolo expects him to be one of the players to leave the club after their drop to the second division.

They have now set an asking price for anyone serious about adding him to their squad.

A report on Tuttojuve reveals Juve and his other suitors must pay at least €12 million if they are serious about signing him, as Sassuolo believes he is worth that fee.

Laurienté can play several roles in attack, primarily starting as a winger, and he might fit well into the plans of the next Juve manager.

Juve FC Says

Sassuolo has some of the finest players in the league, and it is baffling that they suffered relegation.

However, that offers us a good chance to add Laurientè to our squad, and we should ideally take it.