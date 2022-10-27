The next Sassuolo player to turn out for Juventus could be Davide Frattesi, as the Bianconeri consider an approach for the midfielder.

They signed Manuel Locatelli from the Black and Greens last season and could do more business with their Serie A counterpart.

Sassuolo operates a solid groom-and-sell model and players who have come through them often play for the best clubs around.

Locatelli is a key player for Juve, even though he is not delivering the performances the club would have wanted.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals Fratesi could be his teammate at Juve from next season.

Sassuolo knows of the Bianconeri’s interest and has set their asking price for the midfielder.

The report reveals they want 35m euros to allow him to leave them for the Allianz Stadium.

Juve FC Says

Fratesi has been on our radar for some time now, but is he the solution to our midfield problems now?

The midfielder plays for a lowly Sassuolo team and it is hard to see him bench any of our current options if they are fit.

We need to buy more accomplished players for our midfield and not just exciting ones with a limited experience like Fratesi.