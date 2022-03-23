Sassuolo sets their asking price for Juventus target

Sassuolo remains one of the selling clubs in Italy and they have been very good at developing talents. Manuel Locatelli joined Juventus from them in the summer, but several players currently on their books are also attracting the attention of the Bianconeri.

Juve will change their squad at the end of this season if Paulo Dybala leaves them and Sassuolo would be a great place to shop. This is because they have continued to develop the finest players in Italy for some time now.

The latest player on their books catching the eye of the Bianconeri is Giacomo Raspadori. He was a part of the Italian team that won Euro 2020 and has continued to develop his game well with the Black and Greens.

At 22, he fits the profile of the player Juventus has been signing recently. This means Max Allegri will be more than happy to work with the attacker, but they will need to find an agreement with his current employers before the transfer can happen.

Calciomercato says Inter Milan also wants to sign him, and true to their reputation, Sassuolo has set an asking price for his signature. The report says they want between 30/35m euros before they will sanction a move away for him.

Juve FC Says

Considering the price of top players on the market now, 35m euros is not too bad for Raspadori. He is a player that has huge potential and we will benefit from having him in our squad for the long term.

If Allegri agrees he fits the bill, then we need to splash the cash and add him to our squad by the end of this campaign. Sassuolo will probably agree to spread the payment to make things easy for us.