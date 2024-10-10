Sassuolo talisman Domenico Berardi had been linked with Juventus on countless occasions. However, he reveals that a transfer to Turin had almost come to fruition last year.

The Bianconeri co-owned the winger between 2013 and 2015, but he never donned the famous black-and-white stripes. Instead, he has thus far spent his entire career serving the Neroverdi cause.

The 30-year-old has been nursing a serious injury since last season. So even after the Emilians’ devastating relegation to Serie B, a summer departure was never on the cards.

Berardi thus explained how this injury wrecked his world.

“My entire world fell apart. I was suffering because I couldn’t help Sassuolo and because the European Championship was very important to me,” said the Italy international in his interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24.

“When you’re out for a long time, all you can do is think and so I tried to remember the good things in like.

“My wife Francesca and our children helped me a lot, the first two months were really hard. I lived sprawled on the sofa.”

The right winger described Sassuolo as his second family, but still admitted his great desire to join Juventus in the summer of 2023.

“Last year, I wanted to go to Juventus, but the clubs didn’t reach an agreement. I was disappointed, I argued with the management because it was the right time.

“But then I turned the page and started giving everything for Sassuolo again.”

Nevertheless, Berardi is still keen to play in the Champions League one day.

“I’ve been thinking about it for three years now. I want to hear the Champions League anthem from the pitch. It’s a deep ambition that I’d like to fulfill.”