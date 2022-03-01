Sassuolo to increase the price for selling Juventus targets

Juventus is now facing paying more money for Gianluca Scamacca and Davide Frattesi.

The Bianconeri remain interested in both Sassuolo players as they develop their game at the Emilian club.

Scamacca has been one of the finest young attackers in Italy, and Juve’s interest in him dates back to last season.

At the time, he was on loan at Genoa and has been an integral part of the Sassuolo team in this campaign.

Frattesi is a technically gifted midfielder that can help Juventus become more creative.

At 22, the Rome-born star is now one of the most recognisable names in Serie A.

According to Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali via Tuttomercatoweb: “Sixty-five million may not be enough” for both players.

This means Juve faces paying more than they would have had to pay if they signed both players in the summer.

Juve FC Says

Juve has continued to monitor many young players in Serie A and both stars are among the most impressive.

We would keep looking to add quality to Max Allegri’s squad in the summer, and at least one of them could join.

Their age means we would get enough value from them in the next few seasons.