Sassuolo to miss key midfielder for Juventus encounter

Last season, Juventus endured several defeats throughout the course of the Serie A campaign. Nonetheless, the last-gasp home loss at the hands of Sassuolo was arguably the most dramatic.

Davide Frattesi had opened the scoring early on for the visitors but Weston McKennie levelled the match in the second half. While the Bianconeri were pushing for a late winner, Maxime Lopez stunned them with a match-winning chip that beat Mattia Perin.

This season, Juventus will launch their new Serie A campaign by hosting the Neroverdi on Monday night. But this time, Alessio Dionisi’s men will have to do without their match-winning star from last season.

According to ilBianconero, Lopez will miss the Matchday One encounter as he serves a one-match ban due to bookings received last season,

The 24-year-old is a key member of the Sassuolo squad, as he acts as the anchor in the middle of the park. Moreover, the Emilians will also have to do without the services of Hamed Junior Traore.

On the other hand, Juventus will have some major absentees of their own, with Moise Kean and Adrien Rabiot also suspended for the match. Additionally, Wojciech Szczesny, Federico Chiesa, Paul Pogba, McKennie and Kaio Jorge are all out with injuries.