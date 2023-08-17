Juventus is displaying a strong interest in acquiring Domenico Berardi during this transfer window. Certain reports suggest that he may have already reached an agreement regarding personal terms with Juventus.

Berardi, recognised as one of the premier performers in his position within Serie A, has been in the sights of prominent clubs within the league for an extended period.

The Bianconeri are enthusiastic about expediting his addition to their roster and there have been indications that they are contemplating incorporating promising young talents into their proposal.

Nevertheless, as per a Tuttojuve report, Sassuolo appears to be inclined towards a strictly monetary transaction and is determined to secure such an arrangement.

This circumstance has opened the door for other clubs to enter the competition. Presently, Juventus faces competition from Lazio and Fiorentina in the pursuit of his signature.

Juve FC Says

Berardi is one of the best players in the league now and we need to spend money to add him to our squad.

Sassuolo knows how valuable the attacker is to them and wants to get the most money they can before allowing him to leave the club.

If we do not pay up, another suitor will and we will be left to rue not going all out to sign him.