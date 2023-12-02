Juventus has expressed interest in acquiring Domenico Berardi in recent months, but the Bianconeri may face challenges in securing his signature in the upcoming January transfer window.

Despite Juventus’s keenness on the attacker during the summer transfer window, they were unable to complete the deal, and Berardi remained at Sassuolo. The club is adamant about maximising the transfer fee for his departure.

While Juventus is expected to renew their interest in January, a report on Tuttomercatoweb suggests that Sassuolo is resolute in selling him only if their asking price of 30 million euros is met.

Juventus, on the other hand, seems hesitant to meet this valuation, especially considering Berardi’s age and the potential lack of resale value. The Bianconeri are reportedly seeking a discounted fee and would prefer a loan-to-buy agreement, but executing such a deal may prove challenging.

As a result, Juventus appears to face the possibility of missing out on Berardi’s signature once again in the upcoming transfer window.

Juve FC Says

Sassuolo knows Berardi is one of the league’s finest attackers and will do a good job at Juve if the Bianconeri add him to their group.

But we will not make any money from his departure and if he does not fit into our team, we would have wasted the money on his signature.