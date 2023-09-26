Last Saturday, Sassuolo toppled a shell-shocked Juventus side at the Mapei Stadium, emerging victorious 4-2. It all started when Wojciech Szczesny failed to properly handle a shot from Armand Laurienté.

The 24-year-old was one of the best revelations of the Serie A campaign last season. He finally scored his first goal of the 2023/24 campaign, thanks to a massive blunder from the Polish goalkeeper.

According to the Frenchman’s agent Roberto Meloni, Juventus technical director Cristiano Giuntoli has been following Laurienté while he was still working at Napoli.

The representative admits that the Bianconeri have a different strategy which might not be the most suitable for his client’s playing style.

Nevertheless, Meloni seems to have left the door open for a future transfer, even if it remains a premature suggestion.

“I know that Giuntoli likes the player, but Juventus have a strategy and a way of playing different from the one best suited to him,” said the agent of Laurienté in an interview with Sportitalia via Il Corriere dello Sport.

“But I repeat, Giuntoli likes him and has been following him since his time at Napoli. The season is still long and the transfer windows are still far ahead.”

Laurienté started his career at Stade Rennais before joining Lorient in 2020. In the summer of 2022, he made the switch to Sassuolo and rapidly established himself as one of the most exciting left wingers in Serie A.

The Frenchman’s current contract with the Emilian club runs until 2027.