Giovanni Carnevali, the CEO of Sassuolo, has confirmed that they are truly interested in Nicolo Fagioli and Filippo Ranocchia from Juventus.

Both midfielders spent the campaign away on loan from the Bianconeri, and they did well.

They should ideally get a chance to play for Juve, but that will not happen because the club needs experienced hands to make it successful again.

The Bianconeri will be more than happy to send them out on loan again or even sanction their sale.

Sassuolo is interested in both midfielders, but Carnevali says there must be space for them to play before they sign them.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve: “Ranocchia and Fagioli? I’ve never talked to Juventus in recent days. Yes, they are good players, but you have to find the right placement.

“Because these young people have to grow, if you don’t give them the chance to play it’s useless to have them, so it’s not like you can have so many. With these transfers that we are going to make, with some companies we will talk about young people. This is our policy and we do not want to change it.”

Ranocchia and Fagioli are two promising players being groomed by the club now, and it would be great to see them become top players in the Juve team in the future.

However, we will not give them enough chances to play and develop, so sending them away on loan again would be the best idea unless we receive a good enough permanent proposal.