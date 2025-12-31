Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali has addressed reports linking Tarik Muharemovic with Juventus, providing insight into the defender’s situation. Muharemovic, who was developed by the Bianconeri before moving to Sassuolo last season, has emerged as one of the finest young defenders in Italy.

Juventus have reportedly been impressed by his development and are considering bringing him back to strengthen their defensive line. While Muharemovic would be pleased to return to Turin, he is not short of suitors, with several clubs showing significant interest in his services.

Muharemovic’s Growing Reputation

The defender has expressed openness to moving to a bigger club, and Sassuolo could benefit financially if he departs. When he was sold to Sassuolo, Juventus included a 50% sell-on clause, ensuring they stand to receive a substantial fee should he eventually transfer to another club. This financial arrangement highlights the potential value of Muharemovic’s future moves.

Carnevali discussed the defender’s future via Il Bianconero, saying, “We’ve already had some approaches. Not with Bournemouth, but with Inter, yes, but official inquiries have arrived. Bologna also asked me about Muharemovic the other night. Juventus has a 50% stake in the future resale, but I’m thinking about our own transfer market, certainly not about Juve’s deals. Maybe Juve themselves might even be interested in Muharemovic, who knows.”

Tarik Muharemovic (Getty Images)

Balancing Sassuolo’s Ambitions and Player Development

Sassuolo’s approach emphasises careful squad management while recognising the commercial value of emerging talent. Carnevali’s comments suggest the club prioritises its own strategic needs in the transfer market, even while accommodating the potential interest of a former parent club. Muharemovic’s progress underscores his quality and potential, and any future move would be significant both for the player and for Sassuolo’s financial strategy.

The defender’s combination of talent, adaptability, and potential resale value makes him a sought-after prospect in Serie A, and clubs will need to negotiate carefully to secure his signature.