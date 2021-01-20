Scamacca
Transfer News

Sassuolo’s condition for Juventus to sign striker is made clear

January 20, 2021 - 12:30 pm

Sassuolo is open to selling Gianluca Scamacca to Juventus, even though he is currently on loan at Genoa.

The 22-year-old has emerged as a transfer target for Juve in recent months as the Bianconeri look for a backup striker to Alvaro Morata.

They have targeted a lot of experienced options like Olivier Giroud, but Scamacca has continued to stand out from the rest.

He is highly-rated and Juventus are certain that he would be a star striker in the not-so-distant future, and they want to secure his future now.

Sassuolo, who sent him to Genoa so that he can get more playing time and improve his transfer value, is more than happy to do a deal with the Bianconeri.

Calciomercato says that Juventus remain keen to sign and Sassuolo has told them what he will cost.

The Bianconeri want to take him on a two-year loan deal, and his parent team would like to add an obligation to sign him for 20m euros.

The key thing is that Juventus must agree to sign him at the end of the loan tenure else Sassuolo would rather leave him at Genoa or send him on loan to another team.

