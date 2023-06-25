Saudi Arabia could steal Milinkovic-Savic from Juventus

Clubs in Saudi Arabia have set their sights on Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, dealing a significant blow to Juventus.

For quite some time, Juventus has been pursuing the Serbian midfielder, and it appears that this summer may provide them with an opportunity to secure his services.

Lazio, Milinkovic-Savic’s current club, is feeling the pressure regarding his future, as reports suggest that the player is keen to make a move to the Allianz Stadium and work under the guidance of Max Allegri.

However, the recent trend of players moving to Saudi Arabia has introduced a new element of uncertainty, as Milinkovic-Savic’s agent, Mateja Kezman, reveals that they have received offers from Saudi Arabian clubs. In this situation, anything could happen, and the allure of these offers might sway the player’s decision.

Kezman says via Calciomercato:

“For Sergej, there have been many expressions of interest from Saudi Arabia, but at the moment, we have other options on the table. Does this mean he won’t play in Saudi next year? We’ll see. In life, you never know.”

Juve FC Says

SMS is one of the finest midfielders in the world and will make us better, but the threat from the Saudis is real and we have to consider alternatives.

Players struggle to resist the tempting offers from there, especially when they are entering the later stages of their careers, which is the case for SMS.