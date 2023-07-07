Saudi Arabia improves Paul Pogba offer but he remains committed to Juventus

Paul Pogba continues to attract attention from clubs in Saudi Arabia, but Juventus remains eager to see the midfielder perform at his best.

Pogba’s performance in the previous campaign was hindered by injuries, but he has returned earlier than expected for pre-season, determined to make a stronger impact in the upcoming season.

While Saudi Arabian clubs have expressed interest in acquiring his services, reports indicate that Pogba turned down their initial offer, despite the potential for significantly higher earnings compared to Juventus.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the Saudi clubs have come back with an improved offer, but the midfielder remains uninterested.

Pogba appreciates the support he received from Juventus during the past season and is committed to remaining with the club now that he is regaining his fitness levels and returning to his prime form.

Juve FC Says

Pogba needs to redeem himself at Juve and we are the only club in his career where he is considered a hero.

The Frenchman knows he must do well in the upcoming season and we pray he has the health and fitness to achieve this.

On his day, he can be the best player on the pitch and it is exciting to think about what a fully-fit Pogba delivers.