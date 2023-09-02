Paul Pogba continues to be a player of interest for clubs in Saudi Arabia as he returns to full fitness. Juventus now views the French midfielder as a key player, even though he is not yet at 100% fitness.

Pogba, who remains one of the most popular footballers in the world, is highly valued by Juventus, and the club is patient and willing to wait for him to regain full fitness. He recently made a cameo appearance against Bologna and performed well, demonstrating his importance to the team.

While Pogba is a player Juventus trusts, there is still the possibility that he could be lured by the financial incentives offered by clubs in Saudi Arabia. According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, clubs in the Middle East have maintained their interest in Pogba, and an offer could potentially be made.

However, Pogba is reported to have a desire to remain with Juventus and repay the trust the club has shown him, particularly during his injury-related challenges. He appears willing to reject any offers that come his way in favour of continuing his journey with the Bianconeri.

Pogba is one of our best players on paper, but we have not enjoyed his talents since he returned and we probably should consider a big money offer if it arrives for his signature.

But if he stays fit, we will enjoy his unique talent and win several trophies together.