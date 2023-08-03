Juventus is facing increased complications in their pursuit of Franck Kessie, as the Ivorian midfielder has attracted interest from a Saudi Arabian club. Kessie is considered one of the top midfield targets for Juventus, who are eager to rescue him from his underwhelming spell at Barcelona.

While Barcelona is open to the sale, Kessie’s preference is to play in the Premier League, and Tottenham currently has the upper hand in the race for his signature.

However, a new report from Tuttomercatoweb reveals that Al-Ahli, a club from Saudi Arabia, has now expressed a strong interest in acquiring the midfielder. This development could be pleasing to Barcelona, as Saudi clubs are known for offering significant financial incentives to sign players, which might be tempting for Kessie to consider, rather than staying in Europe.

As Juventus faces this new competition for Kessie, they will need to intensify their efforts and find compelling reasons to convince the former AC Milan player to make a return to Serie A. The battle for Kessie’s signature is becoming more complex, and Juventus will have to step up its efforts to secure his services.

Juve FC Says

Kessie will be a fine addition to our squad in this transfer window and his previous experience in Serie A makes him one player we do not want to miss out on.

However, if he wants more money, it is almost certain that he would choose to move to Saudi Arabia over joining us at the Allianz Stadium.