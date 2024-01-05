Juventus might face the risk of missing out on signing Felipe Anderson as the player runs down his contract with Lazio. The Brazilian attacker has emerged as one of the considerations for Juventus to bolster their squad at the end of the season.

While Max Allegri expresses a desire to work with Anderson, the move hinges on the player’s contractual situation with Lazio. If he does not sign a new contract with the Rome-based club by the summer, Juventus could pursue the Brazilian forward. However, negotiations between Anderson and Lazio seem to have hit an impasse, with a significant gap between the player’s demands and the club’s offer.

This situation has attracted interest from other clubs, including a Saudi side that Tuttojuve reports has made a bid of around 15 million euros for Felipe Anderson. However, Lazio rejected this offer, leaving the player’s future uncertain as his contract approaches its conclusion.

Juve FC Says

Saudi clubs have a lot of money to spend and might return with an improved offer before this transfer window closes.

However, Lazio could insist that he is not for sale and hand us a chance to sign him for free in the summer.