Saudi Arabian club offers forward 20m euros per season to ignore Juventus

European clubs, including Juventus, are currently facing stiff competition from clubs in Saudi Arabia regarding securing top talents in the continent.

The Saudis have even made an attempt to lure Max Allegri away from Juventus, and now they may outpace the Italian giants in the pursuit of an attacking target.

According to a report from Calciomercato, Al-Ahli has presented Roberto Firmino with an enticing offer of 20 million euros per season for a three-year contract to join their club.

Firmino, a revered figure at Liverpool, has been on Juventus’ radar since last season, with the club willing to pay a transfer fee to acquire his services.

However, the Brazilian forward chose to see out his contract with Liverpool, which ended after the previous campaign. Now, Firmino is actively seeking a new club, and Juventus hopes he will be their next veteran signing.

Nevertheless, this report will deal a significant blow to Juventus’ chances of securing Firmino, as the lucrative offer from Al-Ahli creates intense competition for his signature.

Juve FC Says

Firmino is a fine attacker and could make more impact than Angel di Maria did for us last season.

The Brazilian is a player we need for the on-field and off-field value he will provide, but if he wants more money, he will likely move to Saudi Arabia.