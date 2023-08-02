Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal has shown interest in signing Alex Sandro from Juventus during this transfer window, reports Tuttojuve. The Brazilian left-back is one player that Juventus is willing to part ways with and has listed him on the transfer market.

Earlier reports had suggested that Juventus intended to terminate Sandro’s contract after he earned an automatic renewal at the start of the season. However, with Al Hilal expressing interest in him, Juventus may now be pleased to find a potential suitor for the player.

Sandro’s future at Juventus is not guaranteed, and he could be open to a move as it presents him with a unique opportunity to change clubs and secure a longer contract with Al Hilal. This interest from the Saudi club could offer him a chance for a fresh start and a new chapter in his football career.

Juve FC Says

Sandro has done well on our books, but now is a good time to say goodbye to everyone involved.

The club is considering several left-backs in this transfer window and the 32-year-old might lose his place on the team if he remains in Turin and the club adds reinforcements to the squad.

At Al Hillal, he will make a lot of money in wages and Juve can also secure a good transfer fee from his departure, meaning everyone involved will be happy.