Matias Soule could leave Juventus at the end of this season, and he already has a suitor willing to sign him this month.

The Argentine is spending this season on loan at Frosinone after the Bianconeri agreed to let him join them for the year.

Soule has been terrific and is performing as one of the best youngsters in Europe this term.

His goals and other contributions are fueling Frosinone’s hopes of remaining in Serie A in the summer.

Some reports had suggested that Juve could recall him this month because of his fine run of form, but he will remain at his temporary home.

Tuttomercatoweb reveals Al Ittihad has recently shown an interest in his signature.

Their manager wants to add the attacker to his squad and make it stronger, but Soule is not keen on moving to Saudi Arabia now.

Juve is also not warming up to the idea, and the Bianconeri would prefer for him to remain on their books and finish the season at Frosinone.

Juve FC Says

Soule has been in terrific form this term, and we can understand why any club wants him to join them.

However, we should allow him to finish the term and make a decision on his future in the summer.