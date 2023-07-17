Saudi club bids €50m for Juventus attacking target

Juventus will likely be pleased to hear that Inter Milan is no longer in the race to sign Romelu Lukaku. However, that doesn’t mean the Belgian striker is without other potential suitors.

Juventus has acted swiftly to secure the commitment of a top striker, possibly in anticipation of selling Dusan Vlahovic. According to a report on Football Italia, Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia remains interested in a move for Lukaku and has reportedly tabled a bid of €50 million to Chelsea for his signature.

While Al Hilal remains keen on signing Lukaku, the report adds that Lukaku himself insists he is not ready to leave the continent. This suggests that Juventus may not need to be overly concerned about the bid from Saudi Arabia, as Lukaku’s preference seems to be to continue his career within Europe.

Ultimately, Lukaku’s future remains uncertain, and the final decision will depend on various factors, including his own desires and the clubs involved in the negotiation process. Juventus will likely monitor the situation closely, keeping an eye on the interest from Al Hilal and assessing their options accordingly.

Juve FC Says

Adding Lukaku to our squad would be significant and he might perform better than Vlahovic has done so far.

The Belgian is more experienced in European and Italian football and could easily lead us to win trophies as he has done for Inter.

However, we have to offload Vlahovic first before making a serious approach for the Chelsea star. Hopefully, PSG will get serious about the Serbian soon and make us a good offer for his signature.