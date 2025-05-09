Juventus has identified Victor Osimhen as one of their primary transfer targets as they look to rebuild and strengthen their squad for the upcoming season. The Bianconeri have been inconsistent throughout this campaign, and it is clear that significant improvements will be needed in the summer to re-establish themselves as genuine title contenders.

Champions League Qualification is Crucial

At present, the club’s main objective is to secure a top-four finish in Serie A, ensuring their place in next season’s UEFA Champions League. The importance of participating in that competition extends beyond prestige, as it plays a pivotal role in attracting top talent such as Osimhen.

Without Champions League football, Juventus will find it exceedingly difficult to convince elite players to join their project. Even with qualification, however, they will face a tough battle to land Osimhen’s signature. The striker, who is currently on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli, has enjoyed an excellent season and remains one of the most sought-after forwards in Europe.

(Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Saudi Interest Could Complicate Pursuit

Napoli are likely to prefer selling Osimhen to a club outside Italy, and Juventus are aware that they might not be the only suitor for the Nigerian forward. According to Il Bianconero, Al Hilal is also interested in the player and is reportedly willing to offer him a staggering salary of 35 million euros per season.

Such financial power could significantly affect Juventus’ ability to compete in the race for his signature. The report suggests that Al Hilal’s proposal could tempt both Napoli and Osimhen, given the considerable economic advantage.

Osimhen would undoubtedly be an excellent addition to the Juventus squad, offering the kind of goalscoring threat that has often been missing this season. However, with interest from the Saudi Pro League, the Bianconeri face a major challenge.

Unless Osimhen prioritises sporting ambition over financial gain, Juventus may find it impossible to compete with the lucrative offers being prepared elsewhere. Nonetheless, the club’s pursuit reflects their intent to return to the summit of Italian football.