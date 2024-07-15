Juventus defender Daniele Rugani has reportedly attracted the interest of Saudi Pro League side Al-Shabab.

The 29-year-old signed a new contract with the Bianconeri, pushing back the deadline until June 2026.

Nevertheless, new Juventus coach Thiago Motta is looking to maintain a compact squad, and Rugani is seemingly on the outs.

With the Bianconeri switching from a three-man defense to a four-man backline, fewer centre-backs will be required at Continassa, and this could spell the end of Rugani’s nine-year spell in Turin.

Nevertheless, the former Empoli and Cagliari defender does have some admirers in Italy, while foreign suitors are now emerging.

According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira (via JuventusNews24), Al-Shabab are looking to bring the Italian to Saudi Arabia.

The club has offered the centre-back a lucrative three-year contract.

Al-Shabab isn’t one of the four giant KSA clubs owned by PIF (those are Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr, Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli), but they still made some noise on the market by signing the likes of Ivan Rakitic and Yannick Carrasco.

It also remains to be seen how much Juventus will request to part ways with Rugani given that he still has two years on his contract.

The Lucca native joined the Bianconeri in 2015, but never truly managed to carve himself a starting role, but Allegri always appreciated him for serving as a reliable backup.