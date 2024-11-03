Juventus youngster Nicolo Savona was one of the main stars in Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Udinese. The 21-year-old received the MVP award after the final whistle.

The right-back sealed the win with a second goal, pouncing on the rebound when Kenan Yildiz’s effort bounced off the post. The Italian kept his composure to send a low strike between the crowd and give the Bianconeri the all-important two-goal advantage which remained intact until the final whistle.

Before the start of the season, Savona was a relative unknown who had yet to make a single appearance in Serie A. He had only featured for Juventus Next Gen. But after impressing Thiago Motta in pre-season, he was handed a promotion to the first team, and immediately thrust into the starting lineup.

Therefore, the fullback has even taken himself by surprise with his swift rise to stardom as he admitted after the contest.

“I never expected such a strong start with good performances and goals,” said the Juventus youth product in his post-match press conference via IlBianconero.

“We got back to winning ways, it was an excellent performance by the team. Today, the coach asked us to press high. We had a great first half where we managed to score twice.”

Savona also hailed the great atmosphere at the club’s locker room.

“Winning was important. I saw a positive mood in the locker room, as it should be. We are all very close to one another. We have a young team that can give so much energy on the pitch.”

The right-back was also asked what he and his teammates should improve in their next outings.

“It’s not easy to push forward as it can lead you to mistakes. We know we will face strong teams that will press high, so it’s up to us to make the right choices.”