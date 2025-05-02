Nicolo Savona and Andrea Cambiaso are two of the options available to Igor Tudor as he prepares his Juventus team to face Bologna without Lloyd Kelly. The English defender has become an important part of the squad since Tudor took charge in March, fitting seamlessly into the manager’s preferred three-man defence. His consistent performances and tactical suitability have earned him significant playing time in recent matches. For that reason, his unavailability for the upcoming fixture represents a substantial setback, particularly given the importance of the match in Juventus’s battle for a Champions League place.

The fixture against Bologna is viewed as a must-win encounter. Juventus are locked in a tight contest for the final Champions League qualification spot and cannot afford any slip-ups, especially against direct rivals. With two of the three centre-back positions likely to be occupied by Renato Veiga and Pierre Kalulu, the final spot has become the subject of internal debate. As cited by Il Bianconero, Cambiaso currently appears to be ahead in the race to replace Kelly, with Savona also under consideration. Cambiaso’s recent form and versatility make him a strong contender to start, and the coaching staff are evaluating who will provide the most reliability and composure in such a high-pressure situation.

Cambiaso’s advantage may lie in his familiarity with the system and his ability to operate in multiple roles, which offers added tactical flexibility. However, Savona remains a viable option, and the final decision may be influenced by factors such as training performance and match-readiness. Whoever is selected must understand the significance of the occasion and be prepared to deliver a high-level performance.

This is a fixture that Juventus cannot afford to approach with anything less than complete focus and determination. Each player must step up and meet the demands of the moment, knowing that the outcome could shape the club’s European future. The pressure is immense, but so is the opportunity to make a defining impact.