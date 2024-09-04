Nicolo Savona is the newest rising star on the Juventus team, having come through the ranks at the club.

Thiago Motta is committed to giving opportunities to Juve’s young talents as long as they prove themselves in training.

Savona is one of the first players to take advantage of this approach and secure a place on the first team.

The right-back has been involved in Juve’s matches this season and continues to impress.

While his teammates support him, it is his own talent and commitment to improvement that have earned him the chance to play alongside the club’s top players.

Juve fans are thrilled to see another Next Gen player making an impact on the first team, and Savona has shared what Thiago Motta tells him as he strives to maintain his place in the squad.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Locatelli, Danilo, Gatti, Bremer: there are many who help me. Motta, on the other hand, tells me to be relaxed and to play without worries, doing what he has always done. This is something that puts you at ease. It doesn’t create pressure.”

Juve FC Says

Savona is a very talented boy who has earned the right to keep playing for our team this season. As long as he keeps improving, he will stay in the team