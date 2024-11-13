Nicolo Savona is excited about the opportunity to represent Italy at the senior level after receiving his first call-up to the national team. The Juventus defender, who has impressed with his performances for the Bianconeri this season, is part of Italy’s ongoing rebuild under manager Luciano Spalletti. Italy, after missing out on two consecutive World Cups, is focused on returning to the global stage as a dominant force, and Spalletti is keen to include all talented players in his squad.

Savona, who plays primarily as a right-back for Juventus, is eager to make the most of his call-up, though he is aware of the stiff competition within the Italian squad. While established players in his position, such as Giovanni Di Lorenzo, remain in the mix, Savona is determined to prove himself and earn a starting spot.

(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

One of the key highlights for Savona during this international break will be facing Belgium, with the Belgian national team featuring one of Europe’s most dangerous attackers, Jeremy Doku. Doku’s pace and dribbling ability make him a formidable opponent, and Savona is excited by the challenge of coming up against such a top-tier player. As quoted by Football Italia, Savona said:

“[Playing] Italy-France at San Siro would be nice, but being here is already a great emotion. Facing Belgium’s Doku would be an excellent test,”

For Savona, this call-up to the national team represents not only a personal milestone but also a chance to test his abilities on a bigger stage against some of the finest talents in world football. If he gets the opportunity to face Doku and other international stars, it will be a true measure of his development and potential as he continues his rise at Juventus, where he has even displaced experienced Brazilian captain Danilo.