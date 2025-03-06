Juventus promoted several youngsters to their first team at the start of the season, and some of them have performed admirably.

The Bianconeri have a wealth of talent in their youth sector and can always look to their academy for promising players. Their Next Gen team is regarded as one of the best B teams in Europe, and since its inception, it has played a crucial role in developing players for the senior squad.

Juventus are also fortunate to have a manager who is willing to give young players opportunities, provided they prove themselves capable of handling the demands of first-team football. This approach has allowed emerging talents to integrate into the senior squad and contribute when needed.

During the summer, Samuel Mbangula and Nicolo Savona were promoted to the first team, joining Kenan Yildiz. Among them, Yildiz was the most highly rated, with many expecting the Turkish youngster to make an immediate impact this season. However, in recent weeks, he has struggled to meet expectations and has spent considerable time on the bench. Despite his undeniable talent, adapting to the pressure of senior football has been a challenge.

Mbangula, on the other hand, made a strong impression in Juventus’ first game of the season, delivering a standout performance. The Belgian has continued to improve throughout the campaign, demonstrating his ability to contribute effectively to the team. His development has not gone unnoticed, and he remains a player to watch.

Meanwhile, Savona has displayed remarkable versatility and maturity. Although his natural position is on the right flank, he has adapted well to playing at left-back and has consistently delivered solid performances. His ability to adjust and perform in an unfamiliar role highlights his rapid development.

Among the young players, Savona appears to have shown the most improvement. However, some fans might argue that Mbangula deserves that recognition. Regardless, both have made significant strides in their development and are proving to be valuable assets for the club.

Juventus’ commitment to integrating youth into the first team continues to pay off, and if these players maintain their current trajectory, they could play key roles in the club’s future.