The official Juventus website provided us with the standout stats registered in the aftermath of the 3-o win over Hellas Verona.

The Bianconeri have made it two from two under the guidance of Motta having also beaten Como by the same result last week.

Juventus now have five different goal-scorers among their ranks this season in Dusan Vlahovic, Nicolo Savona, Samuel Mbangula, Timothy Weah and Andrea Cambiaso. Only Paris Saint-Germain (7) have more different scorers in Europe’s Top Five Leagues.

Interestingly all five players mentioned above were born after 2000, which highlights the club’s reliance on youth.

Moreover, Savona is now the youngest defender to score in Europe’s Big Five leagues this season. The 21-year-old found the back of the net on his full senior debut with a lobbed header.

As for Vlahovic, he once again confirmed Verona as his favorite victim. He has now scored six goals against the Gialloblu, including his first-ever goal for the Bianconeri.

This is the first time that Juventus won in Rounds 1 and 2 since the 2019/20 season. This was the campaign that saw the club’s last Scudetto triumph to date.

The Bianconeri haven’t won their first two fixtures of the season without conceding a goal since the 2014/15 season.

Finally, Kenan Yildiz is the youngest player in Europe’s top leagues to provide more than one assist this season. The Turkiye international set up Weah’s strike last week as well as Vlahovic’s opener yesterday.