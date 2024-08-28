One of the players enjoying a strong start to their Juventus career under Thiago Motta is Nicolo Savona.

The defender made his full debut in the game against Verona, having previously come on as a substitute in the Bianconeri’s match against Como at the start of the season.

Juve’s squad includes some of the best players in Italy, but Motta is focusing on those who have worked hard in training and deserve to play.

This approach has earned Savona minutes in two games this season, and his agent has revealed that the Bianconeri assured him Savona will be an important player for them.

Michele Puglisi stated that Juve has been impressed with the 21-year-old’s development and has promised he will get playing time.

They have kept their word, with Puglisi saying, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“The renewal was a great sign of trust from the club as well as the coach. In fact, they had been clear from the start in telling us that they were aiming for Savona for the first team even before the transfer market began. Day after day, both the club and Motta confirmed their idea of ​​keeping Nicolò for the entire season.”

Juve FC Says

Savona has been worth fielding in the two games he has played for us, and we expect him to get more chances.

Motta is a merit-based manager, and we expect him to ensure that his team keeps fielding players who have proven they deserve a chance.