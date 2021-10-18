‘Say it in public’ – Mourinho urges Juventus to speak out after result

Jose Mourinho has urged Juventus to admit that they said to him in the tunnel after he saw his Roma side beaten 1-0.

The former Chelsea and Man United manager was livid after seeing his side lose 1-0 against the Old lady last night, with his side denied a goal by the referee who had blown to award a penalty instead of allowing the advantage which was put away by Tammy Abraham.

Veretout missed from the spot just before the break of course, otherwise the decision would have been combed over, and heated discussion is claimed to have taken place in the tunnel and changing rooms between the parties.

Max Allegri has stated in his press conference(via Juventus.com) that he believed the Giallorossi deserved a draw after their performance, which could well appease the outspoken one, who urged his opponents to admit what they said to him in the stadium.

Mourinho said in his post-match press conference: ‘All the words we heard from Juventus in the tunnel and the locker room, I hope they say it in public too.

‘They know how much they struggled against us. I won here many years ago without playing so well, today we lost when playing very well.’

There is something special about seeing Mourinho have a meltdown, and he somehow managed not to go over the top on this occasion which is quite disappointing.

Allegri was honest in his statement also, as while we did put in a focused display, our rivals were denied a clear goal, although who knows how the game would have played out if the scoreline was 1-1 at the break.

Patrick