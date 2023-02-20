Scaloni hopes Di Maria’s playing career is prolonged

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni hopes Angel di Maria continues to play competitive football as the attacker targets featuring in the next Copa America.

Di Maria has been one of the most important players for his country and played a starring role as they won the Qatar 2022 World Cup by defeating France in the final.

Some fans thought he and Lionel Messi would retire from international football, but that hasn’t happened and the attacker is continuing to make himself available for a call-up.

Speaking on the future of Di Maria in the national team, Scaloni said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Angel is a class fuioriclasse, we all know what he can do. He will play as long as he wants, I hope he plays for a long time”.

Juve FC Says

Di Maria does not look tired and has continued to do well for a top club like Juve, so he certainly should continue to get selected by his national team coach.

However, he probably should also consider retiring to prolong his club career because playing for a club and country can take a toll on any player.

We need him to spend another season with us if he is fit and keeps playing well, hopefully, the former PSG man also shares the same desire and will sign a new deal.