Scamacca insists he doesn’t think about a move amidst interest from Juventus

Gianluca Scamacca is one of the most exciting Italian talents available now, and a host of top clubs are eyeing him.

The Sassuolo man might be playing in his last season for the Black and Greens as reports continue to link him with a move to Juventus and other top Italian clubs.

The Bianconeri have been signing much younger players recently, and he fits that profile.

A move to Turin would mean he would be at one of Italy’s biggest clubs, but Inter Milan is also interested in his signature.

For a player who has spent some time abroad before, he is unfazed about the challenge of playing at a big club and discussed rumours about his future in a recent interview.

He insists he is not a fan of the transfer market and hasn’t been paying much attention to what it says.

He said via Calciomercato: “Inter and Juve want me? I don’t think about it, I’ve never given myself limits. When it comes to deciding I’ll follow my heart. I went abroad once and I’m not afraid to make that choice again.

“The voices of interest from big clubs make I’m pleased, I’m a stimulus. But I don’t follow the transfer market too much, certain situations don’t materialize quickly.”

Juve FC Says

Scamacca is already 23, and his attacking numbers are impressive.

This summer is probably the best time to sign him, although it would not be easy.

Juve has several strikers on their books now and might have to choose between keeping Alvaro Morata or signing the Azzurri star.

His arrival could also signal the club’s intention not to keep Moise Kean because they are similar players.