Football fans everywhere collectively held their breath as former Juventus striker Moise Kean fell to the ground in a worrying scene.

The episode occurred during the contest between Hellas Verona and Fiorentina held at the Stadio Bentegodi on Sunday afternoon. The match ended 1-0 in favour of the home side, with Antoine Bernede opening his Serie A account with an injury-time winner.

Kean suffered a head injury and had to be treated by Fiorentina’s medical staff who then gave him the all-clear to return to the pitch, which in hindsight proved to be a terrible call on their part.

Shortly afterwards, the Italian striker collapsed to the ground in the middle of the pitch much, while teammates, opponents and the two benches rushed to his help. The 25-year-old was then stretched out of the pitch after receiving treatment. Thankfully, he seemed to have regained conscience, although his condition remains far from reassuring.

Moise Kean has collapsed on field after a head injury pic.twitter.com/5LVl5KEB62 — BitEuro (@Thermanmerman92) February 23, 2025

Curiously, the striker isn’t the first Fiorentina player to suffer a horrific fall during a Serie A contest this season, as Edoardo Bove’s collapse against Inter remains fresh in the mind. The young midfielder luckily recovered, but he’s no longer eligible to play in Serie A due to a heart condition.

Nevertheless, Kean’s condition shouldn’t cause long-term repercussions, as his fall is attributed to the head injury he suffered, so it should be a case of concussion.

The Juventus youth product ended a second disappointing stint in Turin last summer, making his transfer to Florence for 20 million euros.

The Italy international has been enjoying a sensational career revival, thus far scoring 19 goals in 29 appearances in all competitions, leaving many Juventus wondering if the club made the wrong call by giving up on him, especially with Dusan Vlahovic struggling for goals and consistency.