Juventus are still hopeful of landing their priority transfer David Hancko before the end of the January transfer market.

The Bianconeri have been on the 27-year-old’s trail for several months, identifying as the most suitable profile for the role. The Slovakian is a left-footed central defender also capable of playing at left-back due to his technical attributes.

However, Feyenoord have raised a wall around their prized asset, as they’re looking to keep him in Rotterdam at least until the end of the season.

The Dutch club’s rigid stance forced the Bianconeri to look elsewhere in their quest to sign new defenders. But while they have already secured Renato Veiga on loan from Chelsea, they still need another second-back to fill the massive gap at the back left by Gleison Bremer’s injury and Danilo’s imminent departure.

The Serie A giants are still looking to pull off another coup in the Premier League, reviving their interest in Jean-Clair Tobido and Lloyd Kelly who are currently unhappy at West Ham and Newcastle respectively.

But according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, Juventus are still plotting one last onslaught for Hancko who remains their most desired profile, even though Feyenoord have tried to close all doors on any sort of deal.

The transfer market expert claims that the Italians have already reached an agreement with the player and his entourage on personal terms. The Slovakia international would sign a contract until the summer of 2029 that would see him collect 2.5 million euros per year.

This would be a return to Serie A for Hancko who was on Fiorentina’s books between 2018 and 2021. However, he only spent the 2018/19 season in Italy, and was then loaned to Sparta Prague following a disappointing campaign in Florence.

The defender signed for Feyenoord in 2022 and is now considered an immovable pillar at the back. His contract is valid until June 2028 and his current market value is estimated at around 35 million euros.