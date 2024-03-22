Juventus are working on extending the contract of Dusan Vlahovic, but the player and his agent aren’t in a hurry.

Tuttosport journalist Nicolo Schira sheds some light on the latest developments regarding the striker’s potential contract renewal.

The Serbian’s representative Darko Ristic was in Turin last week, only one month following his previous visit.

The agent was at the Allianz Stadium to watch the Bianconeri’s encounter against Genoa, but it surely ended on a sour note, with his client receiving a red card for a late outburst.

But regardless of the recent episode, Ristic’s recurring visits suggest that contract talks between the two parties are intensifying.

Nevertheless, Schira feels that Vlahovic and his agent now have the upper hand.

As the source explains, the striker is running on a contract valid until 2026. He is the club’s highest earner and his wages will continue to rise with every new campaign. His net salary will eventually reach 12 million euros in the 2025/26 season.

So while Juventus are desperate to push back the deadline until 2028 and spread the wages over a longer period, they would have to do more to convince the other party.

That’s because Vlahovic can afford to bide his time and collect his high wages while realizing his importance to the club, since he has now become the main source of goals.

Therefore, the two parties must eventually find an economic and sporting balance that suits both parties.

On another note, Schira insists that the 24-year-old isn’t enticed by Saudi Arabian proposals, while Arsenal’s interest in his services remains unconfirmed.