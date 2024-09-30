Juventus reportedly have an agreement in principle with Jorge Mendes to sign Francisco Conceicao on a permanent basis at the end of the season.

The Bianconceri signed the 21-year-old from Porto towards the end of the summer transfer session. The Portugal international completed a loan move that doesn’t include an option or an obligation to buy.

And yet, Conceicao’s future could still lie in Turin, at least if he continues to impress as he did in his first two appearances off the bench.

According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, Juventus and Mendes have a gentlemen’s agreement over the young winger.

As the transfer market guru explains, the Italian giants splashed 7 million euros last summer on loan fees, in addition to 3M on bonuses.

Moreover, the player’s contract with Porto includes a release clause worth 30 million euros which will become active starting from the summer of 2025.

Hence, Schira insists that Mendes has promised to give Juventus the priority to trigger the buyout clause and thus extend his stay at Continassa beyond the current loan stint.

Based on early evidence, Conceicao can become a key player in Thiago Motta’s system. He had already impressed on his debut against Roma before being interrupted by an injury that kept him out of action for a few weeks.

The Portuguese winger then made his return against Genoa on the weekend and managed to open his Serie A account by sealing Juve’s victory with a third goal.