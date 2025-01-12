Juventus are reportedly planning to put an end to the underwhelming experience of Riccardo Turicchia at Catanzaro.

The 21-year-old has been on the club’s books since he was snapped up from Cesena’s youth ranks in the summer of 2018. The left-back enjoyed a steady rise in Turin, cementing himself as one of the most promising players in his position across the country. He was even a regular starter for the Italy U20 side that went all the way to the final in the 2023 World Cup before falling short in the final against Uruguay.

But after spending the last two campaigns with Juventus Next Gen, the management felt it was about time for the youngster to embark on a new experience at a higher level, so they loaned him out to Catanzaro last summer.

However, Turicchia has been enduring a torrid time at the Serie B side. He only made two appearances since the start of the season (one in the league and another in the Coppa Italia) and both came off the bench.

So according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, Juventus have seen enough, so they have decided to terminate the full-back’s unpleasant experience at Catanzaro and bring him back to Turin.

The transfer market insider reveals that the Bianconeri plan to re-insert Turicchia in the Next Gen squad. The young squad is currently enjoying a revival following the return of Massimo Brambilla as head coach following a disastrous start of the season under Paolo Montero.

Nevertheless, it would be interesting to see if Thiago Motta would fancy relying on the returning full-back now that the first team is lacking depth at the back. Juan Cabal has been ruled out for the rest of the season with an ACL injury, while Danilo is heading towards the exit door.

Moreover, Jonas Rouhi hasn’t always impressed while Andrea Cambiaso isn’t in his optimal condition, so Motta has been recently relying on Weston McKennie at left-back.