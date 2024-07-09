PSG have reportedly opened a dialogue with Juventus as they look to secure the services of the young Dean Huijsen.

The 19-year-old has been one of the most exciting young jewels at the club since making the move from Malaga in 2021.

The Dutchman earned a promotion to Max Allegri’s senior team last summer, but after starving for playing time, he joined Roma on loan in January, and managed to make quite an impression.

However, it appears that the Bianconeri are keen to sell him this summer in order to finance their transfer market.

The Spain U21 starlet has been linked with Borussia Dortmund, Atalanta as well as Premier League clubs.

But according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, Paris Saint-Germain has emerged as a serious contender in the race for the teenage defender.

#PSG have opened talks with #Juventus to try to sign Dean #Huijsen. In #Paris’ Plans there are the signing of a young centre-back. #Yoro was the main target, but he prefers to join Real Madrid and now the french club are working for Huijsen, who has already given his avaibility https://t.co/ifj7RZVr7z — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) July 9, 2024

Schira claims that the Ligue 1 champions have already opened talks with Juventus as they look to acquire the services of a young centre-back this summer.

As the source explains, Lille’s Leny Yoro was the Parisians’ first choice, but they have seemingly conceded defeat on that track, with Real Madrid reportedly close to signing the 18-year-old Frenchman.

Therefore, PSG turned their attention to Huijsen, and the journalist reveals that the player has given his availability to make a move to the French capital.

The Amsterdam native’s contract with Juventus is valid until June 2028, and his price tag is circa 25 million euros.