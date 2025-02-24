Juventus are reportedly still interested in Borussia Dortmund winger Karim Adeyemi, sending their scouts to watch him in action.

The 23-year-old was heavily linked with a move to Turin last summer. Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli reportedly travelled to Munich during the club’s pre-season camp in Germany to hold talks with members of the player’s family who also represent his interests.

In the end, the deal never materialised, so the Italian giants ended up bolstering their flanks by signing Nicolas Gonzalez from Fiorentina and Francisco Conceicao on loan from Porto.

But according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, the German Nigerian remains on the club’s shortlist. The transfer market expert reveals that Juventus sent their scouts to Germany to watch Adeyemi up close and personal.

This proved to be a good omen for BVB who thrashed their visitors Union Berlin by six unanswered goals at the Signal Iduna Park. Serhou Guirassy stole the headlines by scoring a super-hattrick, while the experienced Pascal Gross delivered four assists.

Although he didn’t provide any direct goal contribution, Adeyemi had a decent outing. He was close to finding the back of the net, but was denied by the woodwork.

The young winger has been plying his trade in Dortmund since the summer of 2022 when he made a 35 million euro transfer from RB Salzburg. Adeyemi has been producing the goods, but he isn’t always a regular starter.

This season, he scored six goals and provided five assists in his 21 appearances across all competitions. His contract with the club is only valid until the summer of 2027.

The Bayern Munich youth product is a versatile attacker who usually plays on the left wing, but can also feature on the opposite flank or even as a centre-forward.