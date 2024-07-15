Venezia are looking to enhance their squad following their return to Serie A, and are reportedly tracking Juventus duo Hans Nicolussi Caviglia and Tommaso Barbieri.

The Venetians earned their promotion after prevailing in the Serie B playoffs. They have been very active on the market, as they don’t want their top-flight experience to suffer the same fate as its precedent when they were relegated straight away.

Therefore, the Lagunari are working on bolstering their ranks, and have thus identified a couple of Juventus players who can be useful to their cause.

According to Tuttosport journalist Nicolo Schira, Venezia are trying to sign Nicolussi Caviglia and Barbieri.

The first is a 24-year-old central midfielder who joined the Bianconeri as a mere child. However, the growing competition for starting spots in the middle of the park could push him out of the club this summer.

Schira believes Nicolussi Caviglia could leave Juventus permanently for a transfer fee worth 7 million euros.

On the other hand, Barbieri could sign for Venezia on an initial loan deal with an option to buy.

The 21-year-old is a right-back who made a few appearances with the senior team during the 2022/23 campaign. He spent the last season on loan with Serie B side Pisa.

Barbieri has been on Juve’s books since making the nearby move from Novara in 2020. His contract with the Bianconeri is valid until June 2026.