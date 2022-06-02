Sconcerti explains why Chiellini is much more than a footballer

After bidding Juventus farewell last month, Giorgio Chiellini endured another emotional goodbye when Italy and Argentina locked horns in the Finalissma on Wednesday.

Unfortunately for the legendary defender, the outcome of his last Azzurri match was far from satisfying as the South Americans completely routed the Euro 2020 winners with three unanswered goals.

Nevertheless, Chiellini remains one of the greatest players of his generation, and Mario Sconcerti explains why he’s much more than a footballer in his daily column at Calciomercato.

The Italian journalist says that the 37-year-old was always destined for great things since making his professional debut at Livorno at the age of 16.

Sconcerti adds that despite the center back’s reputation as a rough player, he never caused any sort of controversy throughout the course of his career. On the contrary, the defender proved to be an incredible gentleman on and off the pitch.

The Calciomercato author also says that Chiellini has actuality represented the average person in the way he approached football with his silent steps and hard-working ethics, while his two academic degrees prove that he’s a man of great diversity.

In the end, Sconcerti thanked the iconic Juventus captain for everything he had given for Italian football.