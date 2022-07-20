Following the arrivals of Angel Di Maria and Paul Pogba, Juventus fans are once again feeling the enthusiasm ahead the upcoming campaign.

The Bianconeri supporters will be hoping that these arrivals will make the difference following a largely underwhelming campaign.

In his daily column for Calciomercato, Mario Sconcerti believes the Old Lady’s two free agent signings could make all difference in Serie A, as it could tip the scale in Juve’s favor.

“I don’t know who is stronger between Juventus and Inter at the moment, but I think that in our league, two players like Di Maria and Pogba make a lot of difference.

“It is rare to find players of their quality in Italy. This will weigh heavily especially in those twenty or so games in which the pace is a bit tired and it is difficult to find ideas.

“They are two players of pure fun, among the strongest for natural qualities. Di Maria has made little mistakes in his career, it is difficult to think he can start now.”

On another note, the Italian journalist believes that Manuel Locatelli will enjoy a better campaign than the previous one thanks to the support of his new teammates.

Sconcerti explains how the Euro 2020 had too many responsibilities in the team last term, between defending and acting as the anchor.

The veteran journalist also feels that Denis Zakaria can play an important role in lifting some of the burden off Locatelli’s shoulders.

“It is also possible that someone like Zakaria can make Locatelli grow in creating play within the last thirty meters.

“Last season, Locatelli had too many responsibilities.”