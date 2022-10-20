Sconcerti reckons he knows where Juventus big problem lies this season

Journalist Mario Sconcerti has discussed Juventus’ struggles this season and reveals where he believes they have fallen short.

Juve has been dismal by their own standards and they continue to struggle to find ways to get back to form.

The wins have come but rarely and their 1-0 victory against a struggling Torino side shows this team is just poor.

The Bianconeri had bolstered their squad with fine players in the last transfer window and fans expected them to perform better than last season.

They have looked poorer at times and Sconcerti says they have lacked the presence of a difference maker in their team so far.

He said via Tuttojuve:

“He has the third best defense in the league and one of the three top scorers. In old football he would have all the symptoms to be in the lead. . Today she misses those who build the game in the last thirty meters and a real team spirit. Attention, however, today this basic feeling is missing from many.”

Juve FC Says

As one of the biggest clubs in the world, the performance of the current Bianconeri team leaves so much to be desired.

We had entered this campaign with confidence, but the current team has not been good enough for us to believe we will even make the top four.