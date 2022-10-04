Sconcerti reveals one player that is making Kostic relevant at Juventus

Mario Sconcerti has been impressed by the performance of Arkadiusz Milik since he moved to Juventus in the last transfer window.

The Pole joined the Bianconeri on loan from Olympique Marseille with an option to make the transfer permanent.

They made the move after Juve failed in its pursuit of the signature of Barcelona’s Memphis Depay.

Milik may have been Plan B, but he is now proving to be the right signing.

He has scored four goals in seven matches for the Bianconeri, and he is helping one player to get better, according to Sconcerti.

He says the Pole’s form brings out the best in fellow summer signing, Filip Kostic.

Calciomercato quotes him saying:

“It has a huge advantage. He knows how to play football. It is very precious. And he is bringing Kostic back into the matches, who was not very useful before.”

Juve FC Says

Milik has been a good signing for us this season, and it has been amazing to have him in the squad.

The Pole has been on our radar for a long time, and it is great to see him lift the goal-scoring burden from the shoulders of Dusan Vlahovic.

Both players are forming a good partnership on the pitch, and we will benefit from it as it blossoms.