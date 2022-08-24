Sconcerti says Juventus struggles to buy players mean they must expect to play poorly

Juventus started this season positively after earning a 3-0 win against Sassuolo on the opening day of the league season.

The Bianconeri had been inconsistent in preseason, so it was refreshing to see them win that match.

Their second game was against Sampdoria and fans had been confident they would get another win.

However, they left the match feeling lucky for not losing after it ended in a goalless draw.

That game was a reminder that most of the players they had last season are poor and they will hardly do better in this campaign relying on them.

They have no money to make big signings and have added Paul Pogba and Angel di Maria to their squad as free agents.

The Italian journalist, Mario Sconcerti, believes no one should expect better from them as they struggle to make signings.

He writes in his column on Calciomercato:

“He has to do a lot of math before buying. That’s okay, but if this is the new time, you can’t be surprised at the skinny game. It is like the others, only with many more adjectives.”

Juve FC Says

We have struggled to splash the cash in this transfer window and that is clear to see.

But the fans still expect a good campaign from the boys, and we deserve a trophy.

It would be a long campaign, but if we don’t strengthen our group, it could end as bad as the last season.