Scotland vs Brazil | Group C, Matchday 14 | Wednesday, 24 June 2026 | 18:00 local (23:00 BST)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, USA

Group C Standings: Brazil 1st (4 pts) | Morocco 2nd (4 pts) | Scotland 3rd (3 pts) | Haiti 4th (0 pts)

TV/Streaming (UK): BBC / iPlayer

What’s At Stake

Scotland sit third in Group C on three points after wins over Haiti and a defeat to Morocco, meaning a draw or better against Brazil on Wednesday would almost certainly secure a place in the knockout rounds for the first time in the nation’s World Cup history. Brazil, top of the group on four points, can confirm progression with any positive result, while a Scotland win would throw the final standings wide open and push Steve Clarke’s side through on points.

Verdict

Brazil are expected to have enough quality to win this match and confirm top spot in Group C, with Carlo Ancelotti’s side offering genuine value at 2/5 given their superior firepower and Scotland’s defensive fragility against elite opposition. A Brazil win combined with a goals market play looks the most solid route through this fixture for bettors.

Scotland vs Brazil Match Preview

Scotland face the stiffest test of their World Cup 2026 campaign in Miami on Wednesday, taking on a Brazil side packed with Premier League and Champions League regulars under manager Carlo Ancelotti. Clarke’s side have earned the right to be here, qualifying via the UEFA playoffs and picking up three points from their opening two fixtures, but this is a different class of opponent to Haiti or Morocco.

For Scotland, the mission is historic. The nation has never advanced beyond the group stage across eight previous World Cup appearances, and this fixture represents the clearest opportunity to change that in a generation. A point from a draw would likely be enough, given goal difference currently separates the top two teams in Group C. Clarke will set his side up to frustrate and counter-attack, knowing that any goal Scotland score here could be decisive.

Brazil arrive at Hard Rock Stadium having already shown both their quality and occasional vulnerability in Group C. A 3-0 dismantling of Haiti was followed by a 1-1 draw with Morocco, a result that stopped them from clinching early but left them in control of their own destiny. Ancelotti’s side have the attacking depth to hurt any defence in this tournament, and Scotland’s backline will need to produce a near-perfect performance to keep the score manageable.

Team Form

Scotland – Last 5 Results

Morocco (H) – World Cup: Lost 0-1

Haiti (A) – World Cup: Won 1-0

Bolivia (N) – Friendly: Won 4-0

Curasao (H) – Friendly: Won 4-1

Ivory Coast (N) – Friendly: Lost 0-1

Scotland’s competitive record at this tournament is modest but functional. The 1-0 defeat to Morocco was against one of the group’s more organised defences, while the 1-0 win over Haiti was secured without much to spare. Clarke’s side have struggled to create chances against disciplined opposition, scoring once across two competitive World Cup matches, and that attacking limitation could prove costly against Brazil’s defensive quality.

Brazil – Last 5 Results

Haiti (H) – World Cup: Won 3-0

Morocco (H) – World Cup: Drew 1-1

Egypt (N) – Friendly: Won 2-1

Panama (H) – Friendly: Won 6-2

Croatia (N) – Friendly: Won 3-1

Brazil’s recent form is overwhelmingly positive across all competitions, with just one slip coming in the draw against Morocco. Raphinha and Vinicius Junior have been the primary goal threats through the early stages of the tournament, and the side’s attacking depth means Ancelotti has options to rotate without losing potency. The 6-2 friendly win over Panama in May demonstrated the kind of devastating output this Brazil squad is capable of when fully motivated.

Scotland vs Brazil Head to Head

Brazil hold a dominant record across this fixture’s World Cup history, winning three of the four meetings at the finals and drawing one, with an aggregate score firmly in their favour. Scotland have never beaten Brazil at a World Cup, and the only point they have taken came in the 0-0 draw at the 1974 tournament in West Germany.

The most recent World Cup encounter came at France 1998, when Brazil beat Scotland 2-1 in the opening match of the tournament. The sides have met ten times in total across all competitions, with Scotland yet to register a competitive win. The 1982 World Cup meeting ended 4-1 to Brazil, underlining the gap in quality that has historically separated these sides at major tournaments.

The one piece of historical encouragement for Scotland fans is the 1974 draw, which came in a group stage game where Scotland ultimately went out on goal difference despite remaining unbeaten. That precedent of the Scots making Brazil work hard at a World Cup, even without claiming three points, will give Clarke’s dressing room something to point to ahead of kickoff.

Team News

Scotland manager Steve Clarke has a largely settled squad available heading into this fixture. Scott McTominay has been the standout performer in the buildup period and carries Scotland’s greatest attacking threat from midfield, with five recent international goals including a penalty. John McGinn, who scored in this World Cup campaign, provides leadership and drive alongside McTominay, while Andy Robertson continues to lead the side from left back with his 94 caps making him by far the most experienced player in the squad.

Up front, Clarke has options between Che Adams, Lyndon Dykes, Lawrence Shankland, and George Hirst, though none of these strikers has established themselves as a reliable World Cup scorer at this level. Ryan Christie offers creativity and has contributed goals in recent qualifying matches, and his ability to press high and create in tight spaces could be valuable if Scotland look to stay compact and hit on the counter. Angus Gunn is expected to continue in goal.

Brazil’s squad depth is considerable, and Carlo Ancelotti has no shortage of options in attack. Neymar remains the headline name with 79 international goals, while Raphinha and Vinicius Junior carry the most recent scoring form into this fixture. Lucas Paqueta links play effectively in midfield alongside Bruno Guimaraes, and Marquinhos brings vast international experience to the centre of defence with 105 caps. There are no significant injury concerns reported, giving Ancelotti the luxury of picking his strongest available side.

Predicted Lineups

Predicted XI (4-3-3): Gunn; Patterson, Souttar, Hanley, Robertson (c); McGinn, McTominay, Christie; Gannon-Doak, Adams, Ferguson

Predicted XI – squads to be confirmed.

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Danilo Luiz, Marquinhos (c), Gabriel Magalhaes, Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Bruno Guimaraes; Raphinha, Lucas Paqueta, Vinicius Junior; Neymar

Predicted XI – squads to be confirmed.

Key Tactical Matchup

The duel between Scotland’s midfield press and Brazil’s ball-playing centre-backs is likely to shape the tempo of this game. McTominay and McGinn will look to press high and disrupt Brazil’s build-up, targeting transitions into the channels rather than sustained possession. The problem is that Marquinhos, with 105 caps of international experience, and Gabriel Magalhaes are comfortable under pressure and capable of bypassing the first line of press. If Brazil’s defenders can play through Scotland’s press consistently, Vinicius Junior and Raphinha will have room to run at Robertson and Nathan Patterson, a mismatch that Brazil are expected to exploit repeatedly across 90 minutes.

Best Bets

Main Pick: Brazil Win @ 2/5

Brazil have dominated this fixture historically, winning three of four World Cup meetings and losing none. Scotland have scored just once in two competitive World Cup matches here, and their attack lacks the quality to trouble Alisson regularly. At 2/5, Brazil winning is the foundation of any bet here.

Goals Market: Under 2.5 Goals @ 11/10

Scotland’s defensive structure under Clarke is disciplined and well-drilled, and they have conceded only one goal in two World Cup matches. While Brazil’s attacking threat is real, Scotland are likely to make this tight. The Scotland vs Brazil betting odds on under 2.5 goals at 11/10 represent value given the Scots’ compact approach.

Scorer Market: Vinicius Junior Anytime Scorer

Vinicius Junior has scored in this World Cup and carries five goals in recent international form. He represents Brazil’s most dangerous direct threat, and Scotland’s right flank could struggle to contain him across 90 minutes. He is the natural selection for a first goalscorer or anytime scorer market at the best available price.

Scotland vs Brazil Acca Leg: Brazil Win and Under 3.5 Goals

For those building a Scotland vs Brazil accumulator or adding this as an acca leg, combining Brazil to win with a low-scoring game makes strong sense given Scotland’s defensive organisation. This combination reflects the most likely outcome – a narrow Brazil victory that does not flatly open up – and adds value as part of a wider slip.

Odds Across Operators

Current Scotland vs Brazil odds from leading operators are listed below. Brazil are firm favourites to win Group C and advance from this fixture.

Scotland Win: 7/1

Draw: 9/2

Brazil Win: 2/5

Over 2.5 Goals: 5/6

Under 2.5 Goals: 11/10

Prices reflect best available from leading operators and are subject to change. Check current Scotland vs Brazil betting odds before placing.

How to Watch and How to Bet

How to Watch

Scotland vs Brazil is live in the UK on BBC and available to stream free via BBC iPlayer. Kickoff is at 23:00 BST on Wednesday, 24 June 2026, with the match played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, USA.

How to Bet

To place a bet on Scotland vs Brazil, follow these steps to find the best available price before kickoff.

Choose a licensed and regulated operator available in your country. Create an account or log in if you are an existing customer. Search for “Scotland vs Brazil” or navigate to the FIFA World Cup 2026 section. Select your preferred market, whether match result, goals, or a scorer bet. Compare Scotland vs Brazil odds across multiple operators to find the best price. Enter your stake in the bet slip. Review your selection, including potential returns. Confirm and place your bet. Keep your receipt for reference.

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