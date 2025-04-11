Juventus star Khephren Thuram has been named one of the best players in Serie A by Scott McTominay. The midfielder, who moved to Napoli from Manchester United in the summer, has been impressed with the quality of the competition in Italy’s top division, as reported by Football Italia.

This season, Napoli are fighting for the Serie A title, currently in a close battle with Inter Milan for the crown. Both clubs have maintained strong performances throughout the campaign, and their top players have been crucial in keeping them at the top of the league. Napoli’s desire to win the Scudetto is clear, but they know that Inter Milan poses a serious challenge.

McTominay, who joined Serie A after years in the Premier League, has been struck by the talent and level of play in the Italian league. Despite coming from what is widely regarded as the best league in the world, McTominay has been impressed by the competitiveness of Serie A. He was asked about the top players in the league and included the Thuram brothers in his list.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

As quoted by La Gazzetta dello Sport, McTominay said, “Serie A really is a great league. There are many top players like Lautaro Martinez, the Thuram brothers, and Reijnders. The level is very high. I’ve been impressed. In my career, I’ve also played against Messi and Ronaldo, who are phenomenal.”

Thuram’s performances this season have certainly earned him recognition. His ability to control the midfield and break up opposition attacks has made him an essential player for Juventus. His strong displays have been instrumental in Juventus’ ongoing pursuit of success both in Serie A and in Europe.

McTominay’s praise for Thuram highlights the midfielder’s growing stature in Serie A. As Juventus looks to strengthen its squad, Thuram will continue to be an important figure in their efforts to return to the top of Italian football.