Nicolo Fagioli is expected to finalise a permanent transfer to Fiorentina, but Juventus are hoping to seize the opportunity to lure a Viola youngster.

The two clubs might be eternal rivals on the pitch, but they often end up conducting business on the market. For instance, Moise Kean sealed a transfer to Tuscany last summer, with Nico Gonzalez heading in the opposite direction, albeit in a separate operation.

In January, it was Fagioli’s turn to leave the nest after being reduced to a benchwarmer at Thiago Motta’s court. The 24-year-old signed for Fiorentina on loan with an obligation to buy at the end of the season.

Moreover, it has been suggested that the Viola are determined to purchase the midfielder regardless of the obligation. The transfer would cost them around 20 million.

But while Juventus might be resigned to losing Fagioli, they could also utilise him to gain an advantage in the race for Pietro Comuzzo.

According to Italy’s top chief scout, Michele Fratini, the Bianconeri have identified the 20-year-old as a dream signing.

“Juventus’ dream is to secure Pietro Comuzzo,” said Fratini in his interview with TuttoJuve.

“The Turin-Florence axis is always very hot, just remember the recent deals involving Kean, Nico and Fagioli.

There are rumours that there could be an exchange with the latter, but we’ll have to wait and see what kind of negotiation could be started between the parties.

“Despite no longer being a regular starter in Serie A, the lad is playing in the Conference League and is showing all his value. He is one of the best prospects in Italian football in his role.”

The chief scout believes the young centre-back has what it takes to make the jump to Juventus following his big breakthrough at the Artemio Franchi.

“If Juventus wants you, it means that you have done very well. Comuzzo is not only ready for Juventus, but also for Inter, Napoli (who have had contacts) and other top European clubs. He is very strong, he knows how to mark his man.

“He is an old-fashioned defender with great mental composure. He does not give space to the opponent and is very good in the air. He’s also very fast.”

Comuzzo has thus far made 37 appearances for Fiorentina in all competitions. His contract with the Viola is valid until June 2028.