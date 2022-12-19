Scout reveals why Juventus could not sign the Carboni brothers

Valentín Carboni and his brother Franco both moved to Inter Milan in 2020 as top Italian-Argentinian talents, and a scout has now revealed Juve was keen on them but missed out.

The Bianconeri are arguably the biggest club in Italy and commonly steal players from other Italian sides or steal a march on them in the race for targets.

However, Inter Milan beat them to signing the Carboni brothers and it has now been revealed that it happened because Juve didn’t have enough Argentinian stars in their squad at the time.

Mario Marino was the scout who took them to Catania, he said via Calciomercato:

“The family also refused Juve, who wanted both him and Franco, to accept Inter’s offer. There were many proposals and we had to sell them in pairs. The presence of many Argentines at Inter addressed the decision. It was a family choice”.

Juve FC Says

Juve is the preferred destination for most young players who want to play in Italy, but some do not join for personal reasons, which was the case here.

We remain in the lead for most talents, and now that we give first-team chances to youth players, more youngsters will be attracted to playing for us.